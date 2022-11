Author Peter Stothard explores the eventful life of Marcus Licinius Crassus, an enormously wealthy politician and general, who rivalled Julius Caesar and Pompey the Great in late Republican Rome. In conversation with Rob Attar, Peter explores Crassus’s rise to wealth and influence, his key role in defeating the Spartacus Revolt, and the disastrous military campaign that ended in his humiliating death.

Advertisement

Peter Stothard is the author of Crassus: The First Tycoon (Yale University Press, 2022)