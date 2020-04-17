Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Roman
  4. Where do the names for days of the week come from?

Where do the names for days of the week come from?

Monday, Tuesday… what are the origins of the names for our days of the week?

A calendar

The Roman system of seven-day weeks, each day named after the planets as they were then understood (hence Sun, Moon, Mars, Mercury, Jupiter, Venus and Saturn), was introduced to Britain in the early 1st century AD. It was maintained well into the post-Roman period, when certain key names were replace with those of Germanic deities, hence Tiw’s day, Woden’s day, Thor’s day and Fríge’s day.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, as the prehistoric Britons did not record anything in writing prior to the Roman arrival, we have no idea how they named specific days nor how they ordered their calendar.

Advertisement

This article was taken from BBC History Revealed magazine

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

Placeholder_image
Learn more about this subject

You may like

An old Roman road in Sardinia, Italy.
Roman

Q&A Why did the Romans build straight roads?

Photo of Roman coins
Roman

Q&A Did Roman Britain have its own emperor?

Photo of a statue of Boudicca
Roman

Q&A Is Boudica buried at Platform 9¾?

King Alfred The Great's statue designed by Hamo Thornycroft and erected in 1899 stands at the eastern end of the Broadway in Winchester, Hampshire, England. (Photo by Tony Baggett/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
Anglo-Saxon

Q&A How many English kings were known as ‘the Great’?