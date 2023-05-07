Goths: everything you wanted to know
Peter Heather answers listener questions about the ancient Germanic tribes that shared a frontier with the Roman empire
Published: May 7, 2023 at 7:56 am
What’s the difference between the Visigoths and the Ostrogoths? Why did the Goths have whole settlements devoted to the production of combs? And were these Germanic tribes really responsible for the fall of the Western Roman empire? Speaking with Emily Briffett, Professor Peter Heather answers listener questions on the uncertain and complex history of the Goths, from debates around their origins to their later interactions with the Huns and the Franks.
Authors
Emily BriffettPodcast editorial assistant
