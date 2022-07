Philip Freeman shares the story of how the brilliant Carthaginian general Hannibal led his elephants over the Alps and into Rome’s nightmares, making his name a byword for terror for centuries. Speaking to Spencer Mizen, he reveals how Hannibal outfoxed his mortal enemy, only to throw it all away.

Philip Freeman is the author of Hannibal: Rome’s Greatest Enemy (Pegasus, 2022)