History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Inside a Roman home

Hannah Platts offers a multisensory tour of the Roman home – from the smells of the kitchen to the surprises of the dinner table

By
Published: April 13, 2022 at 11:48 am

What could you expect to hear in the atrium of a Roman home? What was everyday life like for the slaves who worked in the kitchens? And which emperor hosted the worst dinner party? In conversation with Emily Briffett, Dr Hannah Platts takes us on a multi-sensory tour of the ancient Roman home.

Advertisement

Hannah Platts is author of Multisensory Living in Ancient Rome: Power and Space in Roman Houses (Bloomsbury, 2019)

Advertisement

Authors

Emily BriffettPodcast editorial assistant
Advertisement
Advertisement

Try 6 issues for £9.99 and save up to 72% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today!

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content