Pax Romana brought stability and prosperity to Rome’s vast empire. Yet, argues today’s long read written by historian and broadcaster Tom Holland, behind the dazzling new cities and teeming sea lanes lay the threat of lethal, irresistible violence.

HistoryExtra Long Reads brings you the best articles from BBC History Magazine, direct to your ears. Today’s feature originally appeared in the August 2023 issue, and has been voiced in partnership with the RNIB.

Authors

Tom Holland
Tom HollandHistorian and broadcaster

Tom Holland is an award-winning historian, biographer and broadcaster. He is the author of a series of books on ancient and early medieval history, and has written and presented several TV documentaries for the BBC and Channel 4.

