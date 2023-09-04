Pax Romana: peace at the point of a sword
Tom Holland reveals the lethal violence behind Rome's vast empire
Published: September 4, 2023 at 7:44 AM
Pax Romana brought stability and prosperity to Rome’s vast empire. Yet, argues today’s long read written by historian and broadcaster Tom Holland, behind the dazzling new cities and teeming sea lanes lay the threat of lethal, irresistible violence.
HistoryExtra Long Reads brings you the best articles from BBC History Magazine, direct to your ears. Today’s feature originally appeared in the August 2023 issue, and has been voiced in partnership with the RNIB.
Tom HollandHistorian and broadcaster
