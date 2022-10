Christianity has been one of the dominant forces in European history, but according to historian Peter Heather, its rise to prominence wasn’t inevitable. In conversation with Emily Briffett, Peter confronts the idea of Christianity being a monolithic and consistently successful religion, and charts the changes it underwent between the late Roman and high medieval periods that allowed it to flourish.

Peter Heather is the author of Christendom: The Triumph of a Religion (Allen Lane, 2022)