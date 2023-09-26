How to live like a Roman emperor
Popular historian Mary Beard tackles some of the biggest questions about life as a Roman emperor, from what they actually did all day to whether they were really as bloodthirsty as legend suggests
What did Roman emperors actually do all day? Were they really as bloodthirsty as legend would suggest? And why was food so important? Speaking to Matt Elton, popular historian, author and broadcaster Mary Beard tackles some of the big questions about life as a Roman emperor, profiling some extraordinary figures along the way.
Mary Beard is the author of Emperor of Rome: Ruling the Ancient Roman World (Profile Books, 2023)
Authors
Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.
