History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

1942: Churchill’s darkest hour

Taylor Downing chronicles the events of the year 1942, which he contends was Britain’s lowest moment in the Second World War

By
Published: March 29, 2022 at 10:48 am

Historian Taylor Downing chronicles the events of the year 1942, which he contends was Britain’s lowest moment in the Second World War. Speaking to Rob Attar, he revisits some of the disasters that befell the country that year and highlights the crucial victory that transformed Winston Churchill’s fortunes.

Advertisement

Taylor Downing is the author of 1942: Britain at the Brink (Little Brown, 2022)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Advertisement
Advertisement

Try 6 issues for £9.99 and save up to 72% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today!

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content