1942: Churchill’s darkest hour
Taylor Downing chronicles the events of the year 1942, which he contends was Britain’s lowest moment in the Second World War
Historian Taylor Downing chronicles the events of the year 1942, which he contends was Britain’s lowest moment in the Second World War. Speaking to Rob Attar, he revisits some of the disasters that befell the country that year and highlights the crucial victory that transformed Winston Churchill’s fortunes.
Taylor Downing is the author of 1942: Britain at the Brink (Little Brown, 2022)