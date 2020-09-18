Accessibility Links

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Second World War
  4. Ben Macintyre on Agent Sonya – the greatest female spy in history

Ben Macintyre on Agent Sonya – the greatest female spy in history

Ben Macintyre tells the incredible story of a German-born woman who spied for the Soviet Union against both Britain and Nazi Germany

British author, historian, reviewer and columnist Ben Macintyre

Journalist and bestselling author Ben Macintyre talks to us about his latest book, Agent Sonya: Lover, Mother, Soldier, Spy, which tells the incredible story of a German-born woman who spied for the Soviet Union against both Britain and Nazi Germany, and helped transform the balance of power in the Cold War.

