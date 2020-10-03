Arnhem: the Battle for the Bridges, 1944
In a talk from our 2019 History Weekend in Winchester, Antony Beevor tells the story of Operation Market Garden
In a talk that he delivered at our 2019 BBC History Magazine History Weekend in Winchester, bestselling military historian Antony Beevor tells the story of Operation Market Garden – the 1944 Allied plan to jump the Rhine that ended in failure
- Read more from Antony Beevor on why Operation Market Garden, the Allies’ battle for Arnhem, was a disaster in the planning
