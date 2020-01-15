Accessibility Links

The Auschwitz volunteer

Jack Fairweather tells the story of Witold Pilecki who allowed himself to be arrested by the Nazis in order to gather intelligence from Auschwitz

The perimeter fence of the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz. (Photo by Getty Images)

Jack Fairweather, author of the Costa Biography Award-winning book The Volunteer, tells the story of the Polish resistance leader Witold Pilecki who allowed himself to be arrested by the Nazis in order to gather intelligence from Auschwitz.

Jack Fairweather, author of the Costa Biography Award-winning book The Volunteer, tells the story of the Polish resistance leader Witold Pilecki who allowed himself to be arrested by the Nazis in order to gather intelligence from Auschwitz.

