BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

Barbarossa: Hitler’s greatest gamble

Jonathan Dimbleby revisits the dramatic, murderous struggle between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union

Published:

As we approach the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s fateful invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941, the historian, author and broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby revisits the dramatic, murderous struggle between the two totalitarian regimes.

Jonathan Dimbleby is the author of Barbarossa: How Hitler Lost the War (Penguin, 2021)

Jonathan Dimbleby revisits the dramatic, murderous struggle between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union
