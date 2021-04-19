All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Barbarossa: Hitler’s greatest gamble
Jonathan Dimbleby revisits the dramatic, murderous struggle between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union
Published:
As we approach the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s fateful invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941, the historian, author and broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby revisits the dramatic, murderous struggle between the two totalitarian regimes.
Jonathan Dimbleby is the author of Barbarossa: How Hitler Lost the War (Penguin, 2021)
