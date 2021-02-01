Accessibility Links

Blitz spirit or broken morale?

Jeremy Crang investigates reports on British morale made during the Second World War and considers what they can tell us about the ‘Blitz spirit’

Jeremy Crang investigates reports on British morale made during the Second World War and considers what they can tell us about the ‘Blitz spirit’. (Image by Getty Images)

Historian Jeremy Crang discusses his book The Spirit of the Blitz (co-edited with Paul Addison), which investigates reports on British morale made during the early months of the Second World War and considers what they can tell us about the so-called ‘Blitz spirit’.

Jeremy Crang is the author of The Spirit of the Blitz (co-edited with Paul Addison) (OUP, 2020)

