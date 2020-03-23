Accessibility Links

Blitz spirit: how ordinary people coped with WW2

Jonathan Boff explains how ordinary people coped with the privations of World War II and considers what parallels can be drawn with the current Coronavirus crisis

London during the Blitz - the systematic night-time bombing of the British by the Luftwaffe in 1940 - 1941. (Photo by Getty Images)

At a time when Britons are being asked to revisit the ‘Blitz spirit’, historian Jonathan Boff explains how ordinary people coped with the privations of World War II and considers what parallels can be drawn between the 1940s and the current Coronavirus crisis

At a time when Britons are being asked to revisit the 'Blitz spirit', historian Jonathan Boff explains how ordinary people coped with the privations of World War II and considers what parallels can be drawn between the 1940s and the current Coronavirus crisis

