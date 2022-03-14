Britain’s WW2 island internment camp

History Extra logo
Simon Parkin discusses a WW2 internment camp on the Isle of Man that housed a dazzling array of artists, academics and musicians

During the Second World War, the British government imprisoned thousands of German and Austrian-born residents – many of them refugees from Nazi oppression – in makeshift internment camps on the Isle of Man. Acclaimed journalist Simon Parkin speaks to Jon Bauckham about the history of Hutchinson camp, which became home to a vibrant intellectual and artistic community.

Simon Parkin is the author of The Island of Extraordinary Captives: A True Story of an Artist, a Spy and a Wartime Scandal (Sceptre, 2022)

