Britain goes to war, part 1

Historian Alan Allport discusses his new book, Britain at Bay, which explores the years 1938–41 as the country transitioned from an uneasy peace to the most perilous moments of World War Two. The first part of this interview examines Neville Chamberlain and his appeasement policy, the outbreak of war, and the fall of France in 1940. The second part will be released tomorrow.

