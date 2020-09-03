Accessibility Links

Britain goes to war, part 1

Alan Allport discusses his new book, Britain at Bay, which explores the years 1938–41. The first part of this interview examines Neville Chamberlain, the outbreak of war, and the fall of France. The second part will be released tomorrow  

Police and railwaymen assist some of the 800 evacuee children as they leave Ealing Broadway station, London, for the country on 1st September 1939 (Photo by Getty Images)

Historian Alan Allport discusses his new book, Britain at Bay, which explores the years 1938–41 as the country transitioned from an uneasy peace to the most perilous moments of World War Two. The first part of this interview examines Neville Chamberlain and his appeasement policy, the outbreak of war, and the fall of France in 1940. The second part will be released tomorrow. 

Tags

