Britain at War

On the 75th anniversary of VE Day we speak to Dan Todman about Britain’s role in defeating the Nazis and the challenges of the postwar years

The German chief of staff General Alfred Jodl signs an unconditional surrender to the Allies in Reims, France, 7 May 1945 (Photo by Getty Images)

On the 75th anniversary of VE Day we speak to historian Dan Todman, author of Britain’s War: A New World, 1942–1947, about Britain’s role in defeating the Nazis and the challenges of adjusting to the postwar years.

The German chief of staff General Alfred Jodl signs an unconditional surrender to the Allies in Reims, France, 7 May 1945 (Photo by Getty Images)
