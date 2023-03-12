Britain’s WW2 home front: everything you wanted to know
Dan Todman answers your top questions surrounding Britain’s Second World War home front, from evacuees and black market deals to sheltering from bombs in the London underground
As the Second World War raged across the world, what was life like for those back home in Britain? How did families make it through the terror of bombing raids? How many people took part in black market dealings? And what was it like to open up your home to an evacuated child? In our latest “Everything you wanted to know” episode, Professor Dan Todman speaks to Lauren Good to answer listener questions about Britain’s home front during the Second World War.
Want to know more about Britain's home front? Download BBC History Revealed's essential guide here.
Authors
Lauren Good is the digital editorial assistant at HistoryExtra, She joined the team in 2022 after completing an MA in Creative Writing, and she holds a first-class degree in English and Classical Studies, during which she studied ancient history and philosophy
Save up to 49% AND your choice of gift card worth £10* when you subscribe BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed PLUS! Get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com