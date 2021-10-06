All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Courage under fire: the story of a WW2 tank regiment
James Holland relates the story of a British tank regiment, from D-Day until the defeat of Nazi Germany
Published:
Military historian, author and broadcaster James Holland tells the story of the Sherwood Rangers, a British tank regiment which was in the thick of the action from the Allied assault on Normandy on D-Day until the final defeat of Nazi Germany.
James Holland is the author of Brothers in Arms: A Legendary Tank Regiment’s Bloody War from D-Day to VE Day (Transworld, 2021)