The Americans landed at Utah at the base of the Cotentin Peninsular and at Omaha at the western end of the northern Normandy coast; the British were to land at Gold Beach, east of Omaha; then the Canadians at Juno; and the British again at Sword, the easternmost invasion beach.

Why were the Normandy beaches chosen for the D-Day landings?

The initial decision to land in Normandy was made by the chief of staff to the supreme allied commander (COSSAC) in 1943, Lieutenant-General Frederick Morgan. His team ruled out the Pas-de-Calais region and saw a landing between the Cotentin peninsula and near to Caen as being the most suitable, says military historian Paul Reed.

Brittany, Dieppe and Pas de Calais were all considered as alternative landing locations, but none were as attractive as Normandy.

At this stage in the war, due to lack of men and equipment, Morgan recommended landing on three beaches along the Normandy coastline, but this was later expanded to five.

The work of the French Resistance had indicated that there were fewer defences in Normandy than in the Pas-de-Calais, with many bunkers containing antiquated firepower from the First World War. Indeed, some of the bunker complexes were only partially completed. The mapping had also demonstrated good roads to get landing troops off the beach area and inland, and to take them beyond on the long road to liberation, says Reed.

Where did British troops depart from?

What happened in the days and weeks after D-Day?

Despite fierce German resistance, the Allies secured footholds at all five beaches within 48 hours of D-Day, and by 12 June had succeeded in linking all of the beachheads into one continuous front. In the weeks the followed, the Allies made gradual progress into German-occupied France, liberating Paris on 25 August 1944.

