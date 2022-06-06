D-Day quiz: how much do you know about the Normandy Landings?
How much do you know about the Normandy landings? Test your knowledge of D-Day with this quiz written by military historian James Holland
Published: June 6, 2022 at 6:47 pm
How did you score? Share your result on social media to see how your knowledge compares with other HistoryExtra readers!
Advertisement
Learn more about D-Day
Advertisement
Authors
James Holland is a historian, writer and broadcaster. His latest book is 'Brothers in Arms: One Legendary Tank Regiment’s Bloody War from D-Day to VE-Day' (September 2021)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save up to 30% this summer when you subscribe to either BBC History Magazine or History Revealed PLUS receive a book worth up to £30!*
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement