All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
In defence of Neville Chamberlain
Walter Reid argues that the much-derided prime minister, best known for appeasement, has been the victim of a historical stitch-up
Published:
Walter Reid tells Spencer Mizen that, far from going down in history as the bloodless author of appeasement, Neville Chamberlain should be remembered as a radical politician who saw through Adolf Hitler’s lies.
Walter Reid is the author of Neville Chamberlain: The Passionate Radical (Birlinn, 2021)
How to download the HistoryExtra podcast