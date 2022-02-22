History Extra logo
In defence of Neville Chamberlain

Walter Reid argues that the much-derided prime minister, best known for appeasement, has been the victim of a historical stitch-up

Published:

Walter Reid tells Spencer Mizen that, far from going down in history as the bloodless author of appeasement, Neville Chamberlain should be remembered as a radical politician who saw through Adolf Hitler’s lies.

Walter Reid is the author of Neville Chamberlain: The Passionate Radical (Birlinn, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Spencer Mizen

Spencer Mizen

Production Editor, BBC History Magazine

Spencer is production editor of BBC History Magazine

