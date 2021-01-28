Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Second World War
  4. Did Churchill and Hitler ever meet?

Did Churchill and Hitler ever meet?

Did Winston Churchill and Adolf Hitler ever meet? The truth about the two wartime leaders...

Did Winston Churchill and Adolf Hitler (pictured) ever meet? (Photos by Getty Images)

Did Winston Churchill and Adolf Hitler ever meet? The answer is – almost.

Advertisement

In 1932, Winston Churchill was writing a biography of his ancestor, the Duke of Marlborough, so was touring some old battlefields of Europe. When he arrived in Munich, an intermediary organised a meeting between him and the rising force in German politics, one Adolf Hitler.

But when Churchill sent a pre-emptive list of questions to challenge Hitler’s racial bias towards the Jewish people – including “How can any man help how he is born?” – Hitler cancelled. Months later, Churchill correctly predicted Jewish persecutions and pogroms, though no-one foresaw the scale of the barbaric genocide to come.

Advertisement

This content was first published in the April 2016 issue of BBC History Revealed

Tags

More on: Adolf Hitler

Adolf Hitler photographed with British politician Henry Vane-Tempest Stewart, 7th Marquess of Londonderry (left) and Joachim von Ribbentrop (right), minister of foreign affairs of Nazi Germany from 1938 to 1945. (Photo litzy ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject
History Magazines 50 subscription

Save a huge 50% off a subscription to your favourite history magazine

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

A First World War silk screened poster c1918 showing a frightening German soldier holding a bloodied bayonet. Caption reads:
First World War

Why did the Allies call Germans ‘Huns’ during World War I?

German soldiers with a horse-drawn cart during the retreat from Ukraine in 1943. The idea of Teutonic efficiency was a triumph of Nazi spin, says James Holland. (Keystone/Getty Images)
Second World War

The great misconceptions of the Second World War

Photo of Adolf Hitler
Second World War

Rise of a dictator: how did Hitler gain power and become the führer of Germany?

The original ‘Big Three’ at Livadia Palace in Yalta: Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin. None of them came away from the summit with everything they had hoped for. (Photo by PhotoQuest/Getty Images)
Second World War

Your guide to... the Yalta and Potsdam conferences, 1945