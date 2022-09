Bestselling author and historian Ben Macintyre joins us to discuss one of the most infamous German prisoner of war camps of the Second World War. In conversation with Rob Attar he describes some of the most ingenious escape attempts from the hilltop castle, but also reveals how the prisoner experience encompassed boredom, racism and class conflict.

Ben Macintyre is the author of Colditz: Prisoners of the Castle (Peguin Books, 2022)