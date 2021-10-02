My father the Nazi
Niklas Frank describes his father’s role in the Nazi regime and explains why he wants to ensure his crimes are not forgotten
Published:
As governor-general of Nazi-occupied Poland, Hans Frank bore heavy responsibility for the abuse and murder of hundreds of thousands of Poles and millions of Polish Jews. His son, Niklas Frank, recounts his father’s role in the Nazi regime and explains why he’s made it his mission to ensure that his father’s murderous legacy is never forgotten.
Niklas Frank is the author of The Father: A Revenge (Biteback Publishing, 2021)