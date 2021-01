Frank McDonough discusses the second volume in his history of the Third Reich, The Hitler Years, which details how Nazi Germany fell from the peak of its power in 1940 to disastrous defeat five years later.

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3