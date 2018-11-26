The Germans who fought Hitler
Paddy Ashdown tells the stories of German opponents of Nazism who plotted to bring down Hitler’s regime
The politician and historian Paddy Ashdown discusses his new book Nein!, which tells the stories of German opponents of Nazism who plotted to bring down Hitler’s regime before and during the Second World War.
How to download the History Extra podcast