BBC History Magazine

  4. The Germans who fought Hitler

The Germans who fought Hitler

Paddy Ashdown tells the stories of German opponents of Nazism who plotted to bring down Hitler’s regime

Paddy Ashdown. (Photo by Alamy)

The politician and historian Paddy Ashdown discusses his new book Nein!, which tells the stories of German opponents of Nazism who plotted to bring down Hitler’s regime before and during the Second World War.

The politician and historian Paddy Ashdown discusses his new book Nein!, which tells the stories of German opponents of Nazism who plotted to bring down Hitler’s regime before and during the Second World War.

