Historical recipe: Woolton pie
- Preparation and cooking time
- Total time
- Difficulty 3/10
Ingredients
For the filling
- 500g each potatoes, cauliflower, swede and carrot, all chopped
- 4 spring onions chopped
- 1tsp vegetable extract or 1 stock cube
- 1tbsp rolled oats
For the pastry
- 150g wholemeal flour
- 75g butter cold and chopped into cubes
- 8tbsp cold water
Method
- STEP 1
For the pastry, put the flour in a mixing bowl and add the butter.
- STEP 2
Rub the butter into the flour with your fingers until it resembles breadcrumbs.
- STEP 3
Add the water to make a soft dough.
- STEP 4
Refrigerate the pastry for 30 minutes, then roll it out to a size big enough to cover the top of your pie dish.
- STEP 5
For the filling, put the vegetables, vegetable extract and rolled oats in a saucepan, add an inch or so of water and stir to avoid sticking. Cook for 10 minutes. Once cooled, transfer the mixture to a pie dish.
- STEP 6
Cover with pastry and bake at 180°C for 40 minutes, or until the top is browned.