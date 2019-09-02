Hitler’s war with Anglo-America
Brendan Simms explains how Hitler’s main preoccupation was rivalry with Britain and America, rather than the Soviet Union.
Professor Brendan Simms talks to us about his new biography of Adolf Hitler, which argues that the Nazi dictator’s main preoccupation was rivalry with Britain and America, rather than the Soviet Union.
