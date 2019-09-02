Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Second World War
  4. Hitler’s war with Anglo-America

Hitler’s war with Anglo-America

Brendan Simms explains how Hitler’s main preoccupation was rivalry with Britain and America, rather than the Soviet Union.

Brendan Simms photographed by Ian Farrell

Professor Brendan Simms talks to us about his new biography of Adolf Hitler, which argues that the Nazi dictator’s main preoccupation was rivalry with Britain and America, rather than the Soviet Union.

How to download the History Extra podcast

Professor Brendan Simms talks to us about his new biography of Adolf Hitler, which argues that the Nazi dictator’s main preoccupation was rivalry with Britain and America, rather than the Soviet Union.

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Tags

More on: Adolf Hitler

Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler watch a Nazi parade staged for the Italian dictators's visit to Germany. (Photo by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject

You may like

The destroyer USS Shaw explodes in a massive fireball at Pearl Harbor, 7 December 1941. The attack led almost immediately to Germany declaring war on America, and so brought Stalin an unexpected ally of colossal potential power, says Laurence Rees. (Bettmann/Getty Images)
Second World War

Why December 1941 was the most important month of the Second World War

Robert Scott Kellner podcast
Second World War

Opposing the Nazis

Britons under Nazi rule podcast
Second World War

Britons under Nazi rule

Paddy Ashdown. (Photo by Alamy)
Second World War

The Germans who fought Hitler