How to tell the story of WW2

Keith Lowe speaks to Imperial War Museum curators about creating their new galleries on the Holocaust and the Second World War

What makes a good Second World War exhibit? How can we best share the story of the Holocaust? Two new galleries dedicated to these seismic events at London’s Imperial War Museum grapple with these questions and others. Historian Keith Lowe spoke to curators Vicki Hawkins, Kate Clements and James Bulgin about the challenges of creating them.

