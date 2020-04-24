Accessibility Links

A Nazi mystery

Philippe Sands talks to us about his new book, The Ratline, which explores the dramatic life and mysterious death of the senior Nazi Otto von Wächter

Otto Wächter pictured with his family, 1944. (Photo by Orion Publishing Group)

Philippe Sands, author of the multi-award-winning memoir East West Street, talks to us about his new book, The Ratline, which charts his investigation into the dramatic life and mysterious death of the senior Nazi Otto von Wächter. Philippe reveals how Otto managed to escape justice after 1945 and examines his relationship with his wife, Charlotte. 

