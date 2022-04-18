Operation Mincemeat: WW2 espionage on film
Ben Macintyre discusses the real history behind the new film Operation Mincemeat
Published: April 18, 2022 at 11:42 am
In 1943, British agents concocted a daring plot to trick Hitler, involving a dead body, fake love letters and a false identity. Speaking with Emily Briffett, author and historian Ben Macintyre discusses the real history behind Operation Mincemeat, a new film adapted from his 2010 book of the same name.
Advertisement
Operation Mincemeat is in UK cinemas from 15 April
Authors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Try 3 issues for £5 PLUS receive The Queen Special Edition worth £9.99* when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement