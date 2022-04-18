History Extra logo
Operation Mincemeat: WW2 espionage on film

Ben Macintyre discusses the real history behind the new film Operation Mincemeat

Published: April 18, 2022 at 11:42 am

In 1943, British agents concocted a daring plot to trick Hitler, involving a dead body, fake love letters and a false identity. Speaking with Emily Briffett, author and historian Ben Macintyre discusses the real history behind Operation Mincemeat, a new film adapted from his 2010 book of the same name.

Operation Mincemeat is in UK cinemas from 15 April

Authors

Emily BriffettPodcast editorial assistant
