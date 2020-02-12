The bombing of Dresden
On the 75th anniversary of the Dresden raid, Sinclair McKay explores one of the most controversial Allied actions of the Second World War
On the 75th anniversary of the Dresden raid, historical author Sinclair McKay explores one of the most controversial Allied actions of the Second World War. He describes the devastation caused by the bombing and considers whether it constitutes a war crime
