A secret WW2 wargame
Simon Parkin gives a lecture on the secret game developed to counter U-boat tactics during the battle of the Atlantic
In a lecture he delivered at BBC History Magazine’s 2019 Winchester History Weekend, Simon Parkin discusses the extraordinary story that inspired his book A Game of Birds and Wolves. He describes how a team of unlikely heroes developed a Battleship-like wargame in order to crack German U-boat tactics at the height of the battle of the Atlantic.
