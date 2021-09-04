Accessibility Links

  4. The Special Boat Service: WW2’s silent heroes
The Special Boat Service: WW2’s silent heroes

Saul David discusses his new history of the Special Boat Service – a daring maritime unit that played a crucial role in Allied victory in WW2

Historian Saul David discusses SBS – Silent Warriors, his new authorised history of the Special Boat Service in the Second World War. He explains how this daring maritime unit played a crucial role in Allied victory and highlights some of its most spectacular operations.

Saul David is the author of SBS – Silent Warriors: The Authorised Wartime History (HarperCollins, 2021)

Download as MP3

