Journalist and author Giles Whittell tells the story of the 1942 St Nazaire Raid, which saw hundreds of British commandos launch an audacious attack on German-occupied France. In conversation with Rob Attar, he explains why Britain chose to embark on such a risky operation and why he believes the raid was a success, despite the loss of lives.

Giles Whittell is the author of The Greatest Raid: St Nazaire, 1942: The Heroic Story of Operation Chariot (Viking, 2022)