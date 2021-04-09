Accessibility Links

Stalin: the real victor of WW2

Sean McMeekin discusses his revisionist new history of the Second World War, which places Josef Stalin at the centre of the conflict

Sean McMeekin discusses his revisionist new history of the Second World War, which places Josef Stalin at the centre of the conflict. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Historian Sean McMeekin discusses his revisionist new history of the Second World War, which places Josef Stalin at the centre of the conflict. He shows how the Soviet dictator outmanoeuvred both enemies and allies to secure his own ends.

Sean McMeekin is the author of Stalin’s War (Allen Lane, 2021)

Sean McMeekin discusses his revisionist new history of the Second World War, which places Josef Stalin at the centre of the conflict. (Image by Getty Images)
