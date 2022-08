Author Iain MacGregor reveals how the unpublished memoirs of a German officer shed fascinating new light on the battle of Stalingrad. Speaking with Rob Attar, Iain explains how Fritz Roske’s accounts add to our knowledge of this key turning point in the Second World War.

Iain MacGregor is the author of The Lighthouse of Stalingrad: The Hidden Truth at the Centre of WWII's Greatest Battle (Constable, 2022)