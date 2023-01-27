The Holocaust with Laurence Rees, part 1: Beginnings
From the origins of Nazi anti-Semitism through to the appointment of Hitler as Chancellor of Germany and the introduction of Nazi anti-Semitic laws, this first lecture examines how and why the Nazis decided to turn – wholly unjustly – on the Jews
Laurence Rees’ book Auschwitz: The Nazis and the ‘Final Solution’ won History Book of the Year at the British Book awards. His book The Holocaust: A New History was a Sunday Times Bestseller and described by the Telegraph as "the finest single volume account of the Holocaust ever written". Educated at Oxford University, he has been awarded two Honorary Doctorates for this work.
Authors
As well as being a historian and author, Laurence Rees is a former Head of BBC TV History, and has won many awards for his work, including a British Book Award, a BAFTA and two Emmys.
