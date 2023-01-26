The Holocaust with Laurence Rees, part 2: Radicalisation
In the build up to the Second World War, and during the early years of the conflict, the Nazi policy of persecution became ever more radical. The second lecture in Laurence Rees's Holocaust masterclass examines the horror of Kristallnacht in 1938, the murder of Jews in occupied Poland and the introduction of ghettoization.
Laurence Rees’ book Auschwitz: The Nazis and the ‘Final Solution’ won History Book of the Year at the British Book awards. His book The Holocaust: A New History was a Sunday Times Bestseller and described by the Telegraph as "the finest single volume account of the Holocaust ever written". Educated at Oxford University, he has been awarded two Honorary Doctorates for this work.
Authors
