Laurence Rees’ book Auschwitz: The Nazis and the ‘Final Solution’ won History Book of the Year at the British Book awards. His book The Holocaust: A New History was a Sunday Times Bestseller and described by the Telegraph as "the finest single volume account of the Holocaust ever written". Educated at Oxford University, he has been awarded two Honorary Doctorates for this work.

Advertisement

Authors

Rachel Dinning
Rachel DinningPremium Content Editor

Rachel Dinning is the Premium Content Editor at HistoryExtra.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Save up 50% when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed PLUS! Get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement