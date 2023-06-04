The SAS – or Special Air Service – is Britain’s elite special forces unit. Founded in the deserts of North Africa during the Second World War, it has become famous across the globe for the physical and mental toughness of its recruits. But who was responsible for its creation? What was its original purpose? And what impact did a parachuting padre have on the morale of its men in the aftermath of D-Day? Author and broadcaster Joshua Levine answers listener questions on the SAS during the Second World War, in conversation with Jon Bauckham.

Joshua Levine is the author of SAS: The Illustrated History of the SAS (William Collins, 2023)