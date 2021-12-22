History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
Thomas Kendrick: MI6 spymaster who helped win WW2

Helen Fry discusses British intelligence officer Thomas Kendrick, who helped swing the Second World War in favour of the Allies

Helen Fry discusses British intelligence officer Thomas Kendrick, who helped swing the Second World War in favour of the Allies. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Helen Fry speaks to Jon Bauckham about the remarkable life and career of Thomas Kendrick, an elusive MI6 intelligence officer who helped thousands of Jews escape Nazi-controlled Austria, before going on to mastermind the biggest Allied bugging operation of the Second World War.

Helen Fry is the author of Spymaster: The Man Who Saved MI6 (Yale University Press, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

