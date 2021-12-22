All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Thomas Kendrick: MI6 spymaster who helped win WW2
Helen Fry discusses British intelligence officer Thomas Kendrick, who helped swing the Second World War in favour of the Allies
Published:
Helen Fry speaks to Jon Bauckham about the remarkable life and career of Thomas Kendrick, an elusive MI6 intelligence officer who helped thousands of Jews escape Nazi-controlled Austria, before going on to mastermind the biggest Allied bugging operation of the Second World War.
Helen Fry is the author of Spymaster: The Man Who Saved MI6 (Yale University Press, 2021)