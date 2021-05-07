Uncovering the truth about WW2’s Katyn massacre
Jane Rogoyska explains how more than 20,000 Polish prisoners-of-war were murdered on Stalin’s orders in 1940, and explores the decades-long coverup that followed
Historian and biographer Jane Rogoyska explains how more than 20,000 Polish prisoners-of-war were murdered on Stalin’s orders in the spring of 1940. Plus, she explores the decades-long coverup that saw the Soviet Union accuse its Nazi foes of committing the atrocity.
Jane Rogoyska is the author of Surviving Katyn: Stalin’s Polish Massacre and the Search for Truth (Oneworld, 2021)
