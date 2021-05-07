Uncovering the truth about WW2’s Katyn massacre

Historian and biographer Jane Rogoyska explains how more than 20,000 Polish prisoners-of-war were murdered on Stalin’s orders in the spring of 1940. Plus, she explores the decades-long coverup that saw the Soviet Union accuse its Nazi foes of committing the atrocity.

Roger Moorhouse tells the story of the brutal 1939 invasion of Poland

Jane Rogoyska is the author of Surviving Katyn: Stalin’s Polish Massacre and the Search for Truth (Oneworld, 2021)

