Vichy France: everything you wanted to know

Shannon Fogg answers listener questions on the collaborationist regime created following France’s defeat by Nazi Germany

Published:

In the latest episode in our series on history’s biggest topics, Professor Shannon Fogg answers listener questions on the collaborationist French regime that was created following the country’s defeat by Nazi Germany. In conversation with Rob Attar, she examines the origins of Vichy France, explores its relationship with Nazi Germany and reveals what life was like for those who lived under Vichy rule.

