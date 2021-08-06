Wartime Britain’s mixed-race babies

Accessibility Links

Lucy Bland discusses the childhood experiences of babies fathered by African-American GIs stationed in Britain during the Second World War

During the Second World War, an estimated 2,000 babies were fathered by African-American GIs stationed in Britain. Lucy Bland reveals how these mixed-race children faced discrimination in the streets and ambivalence from the government, and why so many were given up by their mothers.

Lucy Bland is the author of Britain’s ‘Brown Babies’: The Stories of Children Born to Black GIs and White Women in the Second World War (Manchester University Press, 2019)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

