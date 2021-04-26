Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

Women fighters of the Jewish resistance

Judy Batalion describes how a group of young Jewish women fought back against their Nazi oppressors in occupied Poland

Women fighters of the Jewish resistance with Judy Batalion

Published:

Author and historian Judy Batalion discusses her new book The Light of Days, which recounts how a group of young Jewish women fought back against their German oppressors in Nazi-occupied Poland during the Second World War.

Judy Batalion is the author of The Light of Days: Women Fighters of the Jewish Resistance (Virago, 2021)

Women fighters of the Jewish resistance with Judy Batalion
