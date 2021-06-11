All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Women reporters of WW2
Judith Mackrell explores the experiences of six women war correspondents who broke some of the key stories of the Second World War
From the German invasion of Poland to the liberation of Paris and the discovery of Nazi concentration camps, women journalists reported on some of the pivotal moments of the Second World War. Judith Mackrell, author of Going with the Boys, charts the wartime careers of six female war correspondents who overcame significant obstacles to report from the front lines.
Judith Mackrell is the author of Going with the Boys: Six Women Writers Who Went to War (2021, Picador)