Women reporters of WW2

From the German invasion of Poland to the liberation of Paris and the discovery of Nazi concentration camps, women journalists reported on some of the pivotal moments of the Second World War. Judith Mackrell, author of Going with the Boys, charts the wartime careers of six female war correspondents who overcame significant obstacles to report from the front lines.

Judith Mackrell is the author of Going with the Boys: Six Women Writers Who Went to War (2021, Picador)