Women reporters of WW2

Judith Mackrell explores the experiences of six women war correspondents who broke some of the key stories of the Second World War

Judith Mackrell explores the experiences of six women war correspondents who broke some of the key stories of the Second World War. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

From the German invasion of Poland to the liberation of Paris and the discovery of Nazi concentration camps, women journalists reported on some of the pivotal moments of the Second World War. Judith Mackrell, author of Going with the Boys, charts the wartime careers of six female war correspondents who overcame significant obstacles to report from the front lines.

Judith Mackrell is the author of Going with the Boys: Six Women Writers Who Went to War (2021, Picador)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

