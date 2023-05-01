WW2: The big questions | Part 3, the Big Three
Laurence Rees explores the role of Churchill, Stalin and Roosevelt in shaping the course of the Second World War
How instrumental was Churchill in Britain’s decision to stand against Hitler? What was it like to work with the consummate charmer President Roosevelt? And why did Stalin feel betrayed by his allies?
In the third episode of this five-part series tackling the big questions of the Second World War, historian Laurence Rees discusses the role of the ‘Big Three’ – Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin – in shaping the course of the conflict.
Laurence Rees’ book Auschwitz: The Nazis and the ‘Final Solution’ won History Book of the Year at the British Book awards. His book The Holocaust: A New History was a Sunday Times Bestseller and described by the Telegraph as “the finest single volume account of the Holocaust ever written”. Educated at Oxford University, he has been awarded two Honorary Doctorates for this work.
Authors
As well as being a historian and author, Laurence Rees is a former Head of BBC TV History, and has won many awards for his work, including a British Book Award, a BAFTA and two Emmys.
