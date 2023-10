When Allied forces invaded Italy in September 1943, they hoped to be in Rome by Christmas. But by the end of the year, after four months of unrelenting warfare, the Italian capital was still 70 miles away. Historian, author and podcaster James Holland speaks to Rob Attar about this savage clash between the Allies and Nazi Germany.

James Holland is the author of The Savage Storm: The Battle for Italy 1943 (Bantam, 2023)